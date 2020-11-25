Ticker
EU study warns of impact of non-CO2 aircraft emissions
By EUobserver
A study published by the European Commission on Tuesday revealed that the non-CO2 impacts of air transport contribute twice as much to global warming as aircraft CO2. The report says that nitrogen oxides, water vapour, soot and black carbon, resulting from jet engine processes, were responsible for two-thirds of aviation's climate impact in 2018. The commission is expected to present a strategy for sustainable mobility in early December.