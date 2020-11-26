Ticker
Von der Leyen warns 'organise now' for vaccine arrival
By EUobserver
EU Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen has urged domestic capitals to prepare for organising a massive Covid-19 vaccination effort. "Member states must get ready now. We are talking about millions of syringes, about cold chain, organising vaccination centres, about trained personnel," she said Wednesday, adding that the vaccine is "our ticket out of the pandemic". She said the first EU citizens might be vaccinated by the end of December.