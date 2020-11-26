Thursday

26th Nov 2020

Ticker

Von der Leyen warns 'organise now' for vaccine arrival

By

EU Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen has urged domestic capitals to prepare for organising a massive Covid-19 vaccination effort. "Member states must get ready now. We are talking about millions of syringes, about cold chain, organising vaccination centres, about trained personnel," she said Wednesday, adding that the vaccine is "our ticket out of the pandemic". She said the first EU citizens might be vaccinated by the end of December.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court

Poland and Hungary should ask the EU's top court to assess linking EU funds to the respect of the rule of law instead of blocking the budget and recovery package, the EU Commission chief said, most MEPs backed her up.

Opinion

EU corporate due diligence: new rules, or businesses rule?

The Brussels rumour mill has it that the EU Commission is being pressured to put forward a weaker proposal than what civil society organisations, trade unions, and the European Economic and Social Committee say is needed.

Opinion

China's supply chains and 're-shoring' under Covid-19?

Some in Europe are calling for re-shoring or near-shoring supply and industrial chains of such critical sectors as medicine and pharmaceuticals, to reduce dependence on China's supply chains and market. Minister Xia Xiang sets out the opposite case.

News in Brief

  1. Third coronavirus wave in South Korea
  2. France seeks more EP staff in Strasbourg
  3. UN: Carpathian region 'in real and immediate danger'
  4. Russian dissident Navalny to brief MEPs on Friday
  5. New EU counter-terrorism agenda set for December
  6. Commission chief gloomy on Brexit deal despite 'progress'
  7. Von der Leyen warns 'organise now' for vaccine arrival
  8. Date of next German election set for September 2021

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

Latest News

  1. Poland hammered on women's rights in EU debate
  2. EU 'front-line' states want clearer migration rules
  3. Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court
  4. EU unveils new data rules, including 'data-altruism' clause
  5. EU corporate due diligence: new rules, or businesses rule?
  6. China's supply chains and 're-shoring' under Covid-19?
  7. Watchdog slams Commission on BlackRock 'green rules' deal
  8. EU reaches out to nationals of migrant origin

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us