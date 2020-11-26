By EUobserver

UN Environment Programme executive-director, Inger Andersen, warned on Wednesday that "the Carpathian region is in real and immediate danger" in a meeting with representatives from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine. Deforestation and climate change are top concerns together with illegal fishing, the poaching of large carnivores and the killing of wild birds. Andersen urged parties to strengthen rule of law to ensure environmental protection.