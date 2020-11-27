Ticker
EU auditors raise red flag over maritime protection
By EUobserver
The European Court of Auditors concluded on Thursday that EU action has not led to the recovery of significant marine ecosystems and habitats, since the legal framework is "not deep enough" and EU funds rarely support the conservation of maritime species. EU auditors also warned that overfishing remains a problem, particularly in the Mediterranean. The 2030 biodiversity strategy aims to protect at least 30 percent of the EU sea area.