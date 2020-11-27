Ticker
Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote
By EUobserver
US president Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for president-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the November 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud, Reuters reports. Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232. The electors are scheduled to meet on December 14 to formalise the outcome.