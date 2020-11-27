By EUobserver

EU and British negotiators are preparing to resume face-to-face talks this weekend, the BBC reports, after a coronavirus infection scare saw them suspended, with the clock ticking before a no-deal British crash-out from Europe's 'transition period' on 31 December. EU negotiator Michel Barnier is also to hold talks with Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands in Brussels Friday, Reuters reports, on their objections to British fishing-right claims.