Ticker
Serbia and Montenegro diplomacy in crisis
By EUobserver
Serbia has tried to calm tension over a history dispute with Montenegro which showed the brittleness of Western Balkans politics. Montenegro first expelled Serbia's ambassador because he had told a congress of Montenegrin Serbs that a 1918 decision for Montenegro to unify with Serbia had meant their "liberation". Serbia then expelled Montenegro's envoy in return, but later rescinded the move to extend "the hand of cooperation and friendship", Belgrade said.