By EUobserver

The EU and US ought to join forces on digital regulation, foreign investor screening, cyber-security, and corona-vaccine distribution to hold back China, according to an internal EU strategy paper leaked to the Financial Times. "As open democratic societies and market economies, the EU and the US agree on the strategic challenge presented by China's growing international assertiveness," the EU paper said, adding the new transatlantic alliance was a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity.