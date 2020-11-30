By EUobserver

Telecoms providers must stop installing Chinese firm Huawei's equipment in the UK's 5G networks from next September, the government has said, reports The Guardian. The digital affairs secretary, Oliver Dowden, set out a roadmap to remove high-risk suppliers ahead of the telecommunications-security bill coming before parliament. Dowden said: "Today I am setting out a clear path for the complete removal of high-risk vendors from our 5G networks."