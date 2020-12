By EUobserver

Spain is dismantling a dockside migrant camp in Gran Canaria amid widespread criticism of conditions, including the lack of running water and only a few toilets. Some 2,600 people were housed at Arguineguin, dubbed the "camp of shame" by Spanish media. They are being transferred to empty tourist accommodation and a military camp. Around 8,000 people, seeking refuge and better lives, arrived by boat from West Africa in November alone.