Ticker
Sturgeon doesn't rule out 2021 Scottish independence vote
By EUobserver
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year and hinted she might go to court for permission to hold one if London tried to block it, Reuters writes. Scots narrowly rejected independence in 2014, but Brexit and the British government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis have increased support for secession, with most polls showing a majority now favour independence.