By EUobserver

The US embassy in Budapest on Monday "strongly condemned" an opinion piece published by a Hungarian ministerial commissioner for culture "equating current debates in Europe with the horrific murder of millions of people during the Holocaust". Szilard Demeter later retracted the article, published in pro-government Origo, which had dubbed Hungary and Poland "the new Jews" in their rule-of-law disputes and Europe "George Soros' gas chamber", referring to the US-Hungarian billionaire.