Ticker
33 governments must answer youth climate lawsuit
By EUobserver
The European Court of Human Rights on Monday ordered 33 European governments to answer to a climate lawsuit lodged by six Portuguese youth campaigners, AP reported. The applicants, aged between eight and 21, argued that government inaction to halt global warming jeopardised their futures and wellbeing. The countries, including Germany, France or the UK, have until the end of February to respond - unless a settlement is reached before then.