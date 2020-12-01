By EUobserver

Trade unions on Tuesday urged European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to name the date for a pay transparency directive, following her first year in office. In 2019, von der Leyen pledged to "table measures to introduce binding pay transparency measures" within "the first 100 days of her mandate" to tackle the bloc's 15-percent gender pay gap. So far, the proposal disappeared from the 2020 legislative calendar, however.