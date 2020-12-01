Tuesday

1st Dec 2020

Ticker

EU medical agency to decide on Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

By

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) announced on Tuesday that the pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Biontech/Pfizer have submitted data on their potential Covid-19 vaccines, in order to obtain a conditional market authorisation. The EMA is expected to express an opinion on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on 29 December, while the discussion of the Moderna vaccine will take place on 12 January, according to the Financial Times.

Fish complicates last push for post-Brexit deal

"If the UK wants a deal here, there's a deal to be done. If the UK wants to use fish as an excuse not to have a deal, then that could happen too," Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney warned.

EU emissions down 24% on 1990 - but still off 2030 target

Emissions regulated under the EU's carbon market fell by 9.1 percent in 2019, although aviation emissions continued to increased. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to lead to "an unprecedented fall in emissions" in 2020.

EU taxpayers in the dark on US corona-drug deal

The EU recently signed a huge contract for a US anti-corona drug which, the WHO says, might not work, but there's little transparency on how the deal was made.

