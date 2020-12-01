By EUobserver

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) announced on Tuesday that the pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Biontech/Pfizer have submitted data on their potential Covid-19 vaccines, in order to obtain a conditional market authorisation. The EMA is expected to express an opinion on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on 29 December, while the discussion of the Moderna vaccine will take place on 12 January, according to the Financial Times.