Germany has outlawed neo-Nazi group 'Wolfsbrigade 44', which calls for the abolition of democracy in Germany and the re-establishment of a Nazi dictatorship, triggering raids by 180 policemen on the homes of 11 members to seize funds and propaganda materials. "Whoever fights against the basic values of our free society will get to feel the resolute reaction of our government," German interior minister Horst Seehofer said Monday.