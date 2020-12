By EUobserver

Czech prime minister Andrei Babiš broke EU and domestic rules on conflict of interest by continuing to secretly control his Agrofert conglomerate, which received EU grants while he was in office, according to an internal European Commission report seen by the Politico news agency. "Mr Babiš as a public official was (and continues to be) in breach … of the conflicts of interest act," the report, dated 22 October, said.