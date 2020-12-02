By EUobserver

Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian scientist sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, may face execution as early as Wednesday, his wife has warned. The campaign group Iran Human Rights said: "Djalali is at imminent risk of execution and only a strong and urgent reaction from the international community can save his life," the Guardian reports. Dialali was a visiting professor at Brussels University (VUB) before he traveled to Iran.