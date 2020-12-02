By EUobserver

At least five people, including a 9-week old baby, were killed in Trier, Germany, after a car drove into a pedestrian zone in a "zigzag" pattern. Authorities said the driver, a 51-year old man, has been arrested, Deutsche Welle reports. The baby's mother was also being treated in hospital for her injuries. The incident resembled a previous jihadist attack in France, but authorities declined to immediately identify the driver's motives.