Ticker
Covid-19: UK first to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
By EUobserver
The UK become on Wednesday the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the BBC reported. The department of health and social care said the vaccine would be distributed starting next week. The emergency-use authorisation followed "months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data" by experts who concluded that the vaccine meets safety, quality and effectiveness standards.