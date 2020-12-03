By EUobserver

Dozens of members of the European People's Party have called for a vote on expelling MEP Tamas Deutsch, the head of delegation of the Hungarian ruling party Fidesz. In a letter, MEPs say "with growing dismay and impatience, we witness the increasing radicalisation and verbal abuses of certain Fidesz MEPs" after Deutsch compared group leader Manfred Weber's comments to the Gestapo and to Hungary's communist-era secret police, the AVH.