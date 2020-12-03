Thursday

3rd Dec 2020

Ticker

Centre-right EU lawmakers want to kick out Fidesz MEP

Dozens of members of the European People's Party have called for a vote on expelling MEP Tamas Deutsch, the head of delegation of the Hungarian ruling party Fidesz. In a letter, MEPs say "with growing dismay and impatience, we witness the increasing radicalisation and verbal abuses of certain Fidesz MEPs" after Deutsch compared group leader Manfred Weber's comments to the Gestapo and to Hungary's communist-era secret police, the AVH.

EU keen to repair damage of Trump years

The EU has set out how to undo the damage caused by four years of US president Donald Trump's rule, by trying to "make multilateralism great again".

Coronavirus

Revealed: Hit to EU mental health services during Covid-19

The pandemic has both hampered access to mental health services, while increasing demand for psychological support, particularly in countries with the most severe coronavirus lockdowns. Meanwhile, experts warn that 'teletherapy' is not a universal fix.

MEPs seek parliament inquiry into Frontex

Some MEPs now want a formal inquiry into Frontex, plus member states, and the European Commission over allegations of illegal pushbacks. Dutch MEP Tineke Strik says she has so far received backing from the Greens, liberals and far-left GUE.

  1. Valéry Giscard d'Estaing dies from Covid-19 complications
  2. Belgium expelled 15,000 EU nationals in recent years
  4. Slovak journalist's killer gets longer sentence
  5. Egyptian leader embarks on 'execution spree'
  6. Covid-19: UK first to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
  7. Car kills five people in German town's pedestrian zone
  8. UK warns no-deal Brexit still possible

