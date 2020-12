By EUobserver

Slovakia's Supreme Court has extended the sentence of Miroslav Marcek, a former soldier convicted of murdering investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancee in 2018, from 23 years to 25 years. The new sentence cannot be appealed and was extended due to the severity of the crime, prosecutors said. By contrast, the killers of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in 2017, have still not faced trial or been convicted.