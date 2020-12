By EUobserver

The former French president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, a key architect of European integration in the early 1970s, has died at the age of 94 after contracting Covid-19, The Guardian reports. Giscard, who served as France's leader from 1974 to 1981, had recently been hospitalised in Tours with respiratory problems, and was released only to return to hospital in mid-November. He died at his family home.