By EUobserver

Azerbaijan has for the first time disclosed that 2,783 of its soldiers were killed in recent fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region with Armenia, and that 100 more were still missing. The Azerbaijani defence ministry figures, together with Armenia's, brought the total number of military casualties to 5,208. At least 140 civilians were also killed. Russia, which sent a peacekeeping brigade to enforce the peace deal, said refugees were slowly returning.