By EUobserver

Belgium will begin Covid-19 vaccinations on 5 January in the "best case scenario", its prime minister Alexander De Croo and health minister Frank Vandenbroucke told parliament on Thursday. Vandenbroucke defended waiting for the European Medicines Agency to certify the Pfizer/BioNTech drug. The first 300,000 people to be vaccinated will be in elderly care homes and hospitals. The next tranche will go to over 65-year olds, then at-risk 45-to-65s.