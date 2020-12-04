Friday

4th Dec 2020

France launches mosque inspections

French police have targeted 76 mosques in Paris, Lyons, and Marseille with inspections in what French interior minister Gerald Darmanin called "a massive and unprecedented action against separatism" on TV Thursday. All 2,600 registered mosques in France are to be inspected eventually in a crackdown on jihadists following recent killings. But French president Emmanuel Macron's attack on what he has also called "Islamist sepratism" risks a Muslim backlash.

EU Commission plans sanctions on disinformation

In part of a series of planned measures, the EU Commission plans to better protect free elections in a digital age, strengthen independent media, and counter disinformation.

Coronavirus

EU defends its slower vaccine authorisation

After the UK approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNtech, the pressure is mounting on the EU. But how are these vaccines approved in the bloc - and what is the legal liability?

Hungary legal challenge on rule of law 'unfounded'

Disgraced former Hungarian MEP József Szájer tried to derail a European Parliament resolution against Hungary over rule of law in 2018, but an EU court official has said his case was likely "unfounded".

Green Deal

EU Commission could pull out of controversial energy treaty

Brussels is now considering withdrawal from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty, if negotiations to modernise it fail. A leaked European Commission proposal, dated October, revealed that loopholes remain regarding the protection of fossil-fuel investment.

Opinion

Google, Fitbit, and a big decision for EU Commission

In the coming days the European Commission seems poised to green-light the acquisition of Fitbit by Google. The deal is a major threat to human rights and must be stopped in its tracks.

