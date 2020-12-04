By EUobserver

French police have targeted 76 mosques in Paris, Lyons, and Marseille with inspections in what French interior minister Gerald Darmanin called "a massive and unprecedented action against separatism" on TV Thursday. All 2,600 registered mosques in France are to be inspected eventually in a crackdown on jihadists following recent killings. But French president Emmanuel Macron's attack on what he has also called "Islamist sepratism" risks a Muslim backlash.