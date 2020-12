By EUobserver

The UK, on Thursday, unveiled plans to cut the nation's carbon emissions by at least 68 percent by 2030 (below 1990 levels) ahead of next week's UN Climate Ambition Summit. "We are taking the lead with an ambitious new target to reduce our emissions by 2030, faster than any major economy," said prime minister Boris Johnson. The UK's initial target had been a 53 percent reduction by 2030.