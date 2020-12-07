Ticker
Macron under fire over Élysée pomp for Egypt
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for entertaining Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sissi at the Élysée place in Paris on Monday despite his egregious human rights record. "French diplomacy has, at the highest levels, long indulged president al-Sisi's brutal repression of any form of dissent," 17 NGOs, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, said. Over 500 French "personalities" signed a similar outcry in France's Le Monde newspaper.