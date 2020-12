By EUobserver

The EU foreign service's secretary general and one of its best-known diplomats, Germany's Helga Schmid, has been named as the next head of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), an intergovernmental body that does conflict resolution and election monitoring. Her replacement in the EU foreign service, Stefano Sannino, is an Italian diplomat who used to be in charge of enlargement in the European Commission.