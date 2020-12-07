By EUobserver

Thousands of Russians began taking their country's 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine in Moscow this weekend, the BBC reported, amid plans to inoculate 1 million this month. Russia is the second European country, after the UK, to roll out vaccinations. EU states aim to start in January after an EU agency has certified safe drugs. The vaccines will be "liquid gold" to organised crime gangs, Interpol's secretary-general Jürgen Stock warned Saturday.