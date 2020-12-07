Ticker
Russia starts anti-corona vaccinations
By EUobserver
Thousands of Russians began taking their country's 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine in Moscow this weekend, the BBC reported, amid plans to inoculate 1 million this month. Russia is the second European country, after the UK, to start vaccinations. EU states aim to start in January after an EU agency has certified safe drugs. The vaccines will be "liquid gold" to organised crime gangs, Interpol's secretary-general Jürgen Stock warned Saturday.