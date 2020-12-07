By EUobserver

Belgium has accused Moroccan spies in the 'Great Mosque' next to EU institutions in Brussels of trying to "control Belgian Muslims". "Intelligence services inform me that there is Moroccan interference and espionage in the Great Mosque ... several of the [mosque's] Muslim Executive are Moroccan spies," Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told the VRT radio broadcaster Friday. "They prevent a Belgian Islam from developing here," he also said.