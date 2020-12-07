Monday

7th Dec 2020

Erdoğan trolls Macron ahead of EU summit

By

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has continued to bait French president Emmanuel Macron ahead of an EU summit on Turkey relations. "With Macron, France is living in very dangerous times. I hope France gets rid of the Macron problem as soon as possible," Erdoğan said in Istanbul Friday, outside Hagia Sophia, a re-consecrated mosque. Erdoğan earlier called Macron "mentally ill" over a dispute on Macron's crackdown against Islamist radicals.

Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder

"How well I'm screwed," was the then Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's first thought on 16 October 2017, when he found out his country's best-known journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, had just been murdered by a car bomb.

Agenda

Brexit, Budget, Turkey on summit agenda this WEEK

Any post-Brexit deal achieved needs to be ratified by the European Parliament before the end of December (and then by national parliaments), while some member states want to see the agreement translated before they can agree to it.

Denmark to stop North Sea oil drilling in 2050

Denmark's decision to put a deadline on all oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, as part of the country's plan to phase out fossil fuels by 2050, is expected to put pressure on the UK and Norway.

Opinion

Why China and Cambodia are watching Hungary's EU battle

Cambodia, along with authoritarian states like China, now see Hungary not only as a lobbying ally within the EU - but an inspiration as a fellow 'sovereignty'-fundamentalist, who argue no other state has the right to judge their domestic affairs.

