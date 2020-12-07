Ticker
Erdoğan trolls Macron ahead of EU summit
By EUobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has continued to bait French president Emmanuel Macron ahead of an EU summit on Turkey relations. "With Macron, France is living in very dangerous times. I hope France gets rid of the Macron problem as soon as possible," Erdoğan said in Istanbul Friday, outside Hagia Sophia, a re-consecrated mosque. Erdoğan earlier called Macron "mentally ill" over a dispute on Macron's crackdown against Islamist radicals.