'Significant differences' as EU and UK's Brexit talks go on
By EUobserver
Top-level talks between Brussels and London over the weekend failed to bridge gaps in Brexit talks, according to a joint statement by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British prime minister Boris Johnson Saturday. "Significant differences remain on three critical issues: level playing field, governance, and fisheries," they said, adding that negotiators would resume talks on Monday morning and leaders would speak again by phone on Monday evening.