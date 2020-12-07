Ticker
Belarus protesters mark 18th weekend of rallies
By EUobserver
Police detained over 300 people in Minsk on Sunday, Belarus' interior ministry said, after thousands joined opposition rallies for the 18th consecutive weekend since the disputed election in August. The EU is drawing up a third round of sanctions against the regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, due to be imposed in mid-December. It blacklisted him and his oldest son, Viktor, last month amid reports of police torture.