By EUobserver

A new report published on Monday revealed that 50 to 80 percent of methane emissions in Hamburg stem from leaky gas pipelines. Methane, the main ingredient in natural gas, is a highly-potent greenhouse gas responsible for at least 25 percent of global warming. During their research, scientists discovered increased methane concentrations at 145 points in the Hamburg city area, 50 of which are due to gas utility leaks.