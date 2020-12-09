Ticker
Hibernating snakes halt Tesla's German factory
By EUobserver
A German court on Tuesday told US carmaker Tesla to suspend clearing a forest near Berlin where the company was going to build its first European factory, after environmentalists warned about the impact that cutting down trees could have on hibernating snakes, Reuters reported. Tesla's permission depends on a conditional authorisation by local authorities, responsible for consulting environmental groups and the community. Locals have logged 414 complaints against Tesla.