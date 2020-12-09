Ticker
'Major shortcomings' in new EU lobby register, says NGO
By EUobserver
The Brussels office of Transparency International says a new deal struck by all three EU institutions to expand a joint register of lobbyists has major shortcomings. The current register covers lobbyists working with the European Commission and the European Parliament. It is now set to also include the Council, representing member states. But Transparency International says the latest plan still fails to set out mandatory, minimum, lobby-transparency standards.