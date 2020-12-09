By EUobserver

Brown bears, wolves, lynxes, and birds got the most money from the EU's 'Life' conservation fund between 1992 and 2018, according to a study published by Britain's Royal Society Tuesday, while insect and crustaceans, which are vital for ecosystems and more at risk of extinction, got almost zero. "There are also lots of 'charismatic' species in the invertebrate world," one of the researchers, Italy's Stefano Mammola, told The Guarduian.