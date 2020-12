By EUobserver

Four MEPs from Italy's anti-establishment party, the 5 Star Movement, are to join the Green group in the European Parliament (EP), boosting the number of its members from 69 to 73 when the move is formalised Wednesday, Politico reports. The Italians - Ignazio Corrao, Piernicola Pedicini, Eleonora Evi, and Rosa D'Amato - had backed Green positions against their own party. The 5 Star Movement is unattached to any EP group.