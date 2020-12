By EUobserver

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday it had been the subject of a cyberattack. The EMA is currently concluding a scientific assessment for the approval of two Covid-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. A conclusive opinion is expected within weeks. "The agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities," EMA said in a statement.