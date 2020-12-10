Ticker
Switzerland invited Chinese spies to question expats
By EUobserver
Switzerland has been letting Chinese agents from Beijing's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) secretly travel to the country to interrogate Chinese nationals that the Swiss wanted to deport, under the terms of a "readmission pact" covering the past five years, first published on Wednesday by Spanish NGO Safeguard Defenders. The MPS agents stayed on two-week missions paid for by Swiss taxpayers and produced classified reports for the Swiss government.