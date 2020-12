By EUobserver

If the EU and UK clinched a last-minute Brexit deal, they could not ratify it by 1 January, when a transition period expires, because the EU had 35 legislatures, including regional ones, which needed to sign off on the 700-page accord, an EU diplomat said Wednesday. A "pragmatic" solution could be to designate the Brexit agreement an EU-level treaty, to be signed off by ministers at one stroke, he added.