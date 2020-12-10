Ticker
EU Commission proposes recycling targets for batteries
By EUobserver
The European Commission presented on Thursday a legislative proposal for a new battery regulation, intended to minimise their environmental impact with mandatory recycling targets. Within Europe, the demand for batteries is set to increase 14-fold by 2030, mostly driven by the electrification of transport and the development of energy grids. China is currently the biggest market for batteries, with a 50 percent share of the global demand in 2020.