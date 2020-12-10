Ticker
EU leaders urge coordination on vaccine distribution
By EUobserver
EU leaders agreed on Thursday on the importance of preparation for a successful deployment and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines "to ensure that the[y] are made available to people in the EU in good time and in a coordinated manner" - highlighting the need to counter disinformation. "The arrival of vaccines does not mean the end of the pandemic," they warn in a statement, adding the epidemiological situation remains "worrying".