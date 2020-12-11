Ticker
Erdoğan speaks of 'new fronts' at Baku war parade
By EUobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan indicated he and Azerbaijan president Ilham Alyiev would press other territorial claims in the region after recently conquering the Nagorno-Karabakh exclave from Armenia. "The struggle carried out in the political and military areas will continue from now on many other fronts," Erdoğan said at a victory parade in Baku Thursday, France 24 reports. The parade included Turkish drones which conducted air strikes against Armenian forces.