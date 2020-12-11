By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan indicated he and Azerbaijan president Ilham Alyiev would press other territorial claims in the region after recently conquering the Nagorno-Karabakh exclave from Armenia. "The struggle carried out in the political and military areas will continue from now on many other fronts," Erdoğan said at a victory parade in Baku Thursday, France 24 reports. The parade included Turkish drones which conducted air strikes against Armenian forces.