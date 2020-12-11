Ticker
Italian trial to shed light on Egypt death squads
By EUobserver
Italian prosecutors have charged four men from Egypt's national security service with the kidnapping and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016. The upcoming trial, a rare moment of European accountability for Egypt, stands in contrast to France's recent state honours for Egyptian dictator Abdul Fatah al-Sisi. The Egyptian regime has vanished 2,723 people since 2015, according to the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, an NGO.